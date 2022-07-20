Birthday Club
BG City Schools facing bus driver shortage, some students lose busing

School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools’ board of education made a policy change that will affect how some students get to and from school.

Students who live within a two mile radius of a BG city school will no longer be able to take a district school bus starting this fall. The old policy said that students within a one mile radius couldn’t take the bus.

The board cited a shortage of bus drivers for the move. Board members said they hope to go back to the old policy and allow more students to take the bus once again if they can find more drivers.

You can watch the board meeting below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

