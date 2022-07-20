BG City Schools facing bus driver shortage, some students lose busing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools’ board of education made a policy change that will affect how some students get to and from school.

Students who live within a two mile radius of a BG city school will no longer be able to take a district school bus starting this fall. The old policy said that students within a one mile radius couldn’t take the bus.

The board cited a shortage of bus drivers for the move. Board members said they hope to go back to the old policy and allow more students to take the bus once again if they can find more drivers.

You can watch the board meeting below.

