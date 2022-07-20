Birthday Club
Breanna Banner Ladybug Society to hold event and motorcycle ride to end gun violence

The ride begins at 11:30 a.m. with the event to follow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Breanna Banner Ladybug Society is holding an event and a motorcycle ride to advocate for the end of gun violence.

The event will take place on Aug. 6 with the ride starting at Sleepy Hollow Park “The Pond” and ending at the Frederick Douglass Community Center on Indiana Avenue. The ride begins at 11:30 a.m. with the event to follow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

BBLS says the keynote speaker at the event will be Shawn Mahone of Young Men and Women for Change.

According to BBLS, the purpose of the ride is to figure out a way that communities affected by gun violence and police can come together to try to put an end to gun violence in Toledo. BBLS also wants to uplift parents who are dealing with the loss of a loved one due to gun violence.

BBLS is asking riders, the public, and vendors to bring canned goods, non-perishables or cash donations that will be given to a Toledo food bank.

According to BBLS, this is not a rally about banning guns, however, the Society asks that no firearms be brought on the property of the Frederick Douglass Community Center.

Vendors who are interested in the event can email Rochelle Russell at rochellerussell927@gmail.com and those who wish to join the ride should contact Anessa Jordan through Facebook.

