Does a four-day work week sound far-fetched? Not for this Maumee company

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - To most of us, a four-day work week sounds nice, but unattainable. Well, not for Miller Diversified employees. They still work the regular 40-hours a week and get every Friday off.

Miller Diversified employees used to work regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours Monday through Friday. Now, they come in between 7 and 8 in the morning and leave between 6 and 7 at night. So their work day is longer, but they don’t have to come in at all on Fridays.

“In our industry, it was a little bit of a risk because the construction/real estate industry is not where it’s at in terms of a four-day work week, but we said we are implementers of change,” said Miller Diversified CEO Kurt Miller. “Our company is 100 years old, and so we thought it was really important to create that environment for people.”

Lisa Babich works at Miller Diversified, but what’s most important to her is her role as a mother. She welcomes the four-day work week.

“I think it really helps with the life-work balance, especially being a female in the construction industry and just being a working woman,” said Babich. “It helps with happiness in both the work and the home life. You don’t feel as guilty working so much and not having time for your family at home.”

The CEO said they did a lot of research before implementing the four-day work week. He said they found that a shorter work week helps employees’ mental health and also makes them more efficient when they are at work.

“Part of this was not only for the employee, but making sure our clients were taken care of, and thus far, the clients are very happy with it,” said Miller. “More productive people make it more productive for them.”

And the employees at Miller Diversified said the extra work during the weekdays is worth it for the long weekend, every weekend.

“I think everybody is getting what they need done,” said Babich. “They’re working the hours that they need to during those four days. People are always following up with things on Friday or Saturday so you always have that time.”

Miller said they started the four-day work week after Memorial Day this year so it’s still pretty new. But if it all goes well, this change could become permanent, and Miller said it’s been successful so far.

