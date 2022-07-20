Dog adoption fees waived for National Adoption Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County Canine Care & Control joins forces with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage people to adopt a dog during National Adoption Weekend.

The weekend runs from July 22 through July 24. For this weekend only, Best Friends Animal Society is covering the full cost of adoption fees which includes behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip.

Currently there are more than 80 dogs and puppies in need of new homes. These dogs are located at the Canine Care Center and can be viewed online or on the Canine Care and Control Facebook Page. The shelter is located at 410 S. Erie St., just south of downtown Toledo, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The Best Friends Animal Society reported that shelters in the United States had an 8.1 percent increase in the number of animal intakes in 2021 which far exceeded their adoption rates. So far this year, Canine Care and Control has had a 8.3 increase in intakes.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control welcomes donations and specifically is always in need of old towels, blankets, treats and toys. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is invited to visit the shelter and complete an application. All monetary donations can be made to Cutie’s Fund to help pay the costs for the medical needs of the dogs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.