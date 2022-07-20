July 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100-degrees at its highest point this afternoon. That heat and humidity will be the fuel for some developing afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storms are expected to develop around 4pm and exit the area by 8pm. The eastern half of the area has the biggest potential for severe storms. Damaging winds is the biggest threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. Thursday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday night into the very early morning hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 90s. Saturday will be very hot with a high in the middle 90s. There is just a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday, but storms are likely on Sunday and Sunday night. Below average temperatures are expected next week.

