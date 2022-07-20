Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found guilty of murder for stabbing and killing a woman in 2013 was released from prison Tuesday.

Hector Alvarado was found guilty of killing Christina Henderson during a bar fight at South Beach Bar and Grill on Alexis Rd. in Toledo in 2013. At the time, he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

On Tuesday, he entered an alford plea to involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge, and the court modified his sentence to impose 2 years of community control, allowing Alvarado to be released under several conditions.

Under terms of his release, Alvarado must submit to DNA testing, adhere to electronic monitoring with no violations for 90 days, must complete a drug and alcohol treatment program, cannot consume any illegal drugs or alcohol, must submit to random trug testing, maintain verifiable employment, cannot possess a firearm, and may not leave the state without permission, and adhere to any other terms requested by his probation officer.

