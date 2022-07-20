Man found guilty in string of Toledo robberies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of robbery charges on Wednesday after police say he was responsible for a string of Toledo robberies.

Marc Bickerstaff took a plea deal, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea and pleading guilty to lesser charges of third-degree felony robbery.

Police say Bickerstaff demanded cash from a Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in March and robbed a pair of 7 Eleven stories on Upton and Lewis just a day later. He fled the scene in his vehicle but police stopped and arrested him without incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10. A judge continued his bond.

