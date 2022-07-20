Mercy Health donates water to TPD and TFRD to help residents during hot temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is donating water to Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue to help keep residents hydrated during these high temperature days.

The Mercy Health team will be delivering pallets of water to TPD and TFRD Wednesday at 11 a.m. to make sure that officers and first responders have water on hand when responding to calls in the community.

Mercy Health says the idea is to ensure anyone who may need water to fight the heat has it available. TPD and TFRD will be able to give water to those who need it.

“Mercy Health continues to partner with the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department in innovative ways to ensure that we care for our community in any way needed, " said Matt Sapara, vice president, Business Development & Advocacy, Mercy Health – Toledo. “Mercy Health wants to remind our community to check in on elderly neighbors during these extreme temperatures to ensure that they remain safe.”

According to Mercy Health, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are the two major heat-related illnesses people experience in the summer months.

Heat stroke is more severe of the two and could be deadly. It is characterized by elevated body temperatures that cause severe symptoms including confusion, slurred speech, severe headaches, seizures, nausea or vomiting.

Mercy Health says heat stroke is a medical emergency and requires rapid cooling of the person who is affected.

Heat exhaustion has similar symptoms as heat stroke, however, a person with heat exhaustion will not be confused or disoriented.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.