Ohio Democratic Party calls for Yost to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The chair of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

It stems from Yost’s initial reaction casting doubt on the story about the 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion. The group hosted a special virtual meeting Tuesday to address the matter.

Democratic leader Elizabeth Walters argues that Yost has not yet apologized for spreading misinformation that cast doubt about the case prior to the arrest of a suspect.

“Yost’s issue here and one that we’re the most frustrated by and voters find the most abhorrent, is that he has walked away from his oath to protect and defend and uphold being that watchdog over the safety of the citizens of Ohio in order to score political points,” said Walters. “The important piece for us is to focus on that contrast and to hold him accountable today, tomorrow, and all the way to November.”

The chair of the Ohio Republican Party responded to this meeting saying “nobody works harder to keep Ohioans safe” than Yost.

“Attorney General Dave Yost ran the largest human trafficking sting in Ohio history and nobody works harder to keep Ohioans safe; it’s disgraceful that the ODP and Representative Crossman are literally profiting off a horrific crime against a child through fundraising emails and press conferences,” said Chairman Bob Paduchik in a statement.

