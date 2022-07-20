Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Ohio Democratic Party calls for Yost to resign

(FOX19 NOW)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The chair of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

It stems from Yost’s initial reaction casting doubt on the story about the 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion. The group hosted a special virtual meeting Tuesday to address the matter.

Democratic leader Elizabeth Walters argues that Yost has not yet apologized for spreading misinformation that cast doubt about the case prior to the arrest of a suspect.

“Yost’s issue here and one that we’re the most frustrated by and voters find the most abhorrent, is that he has walked away from his oath to protect and defend and uphold being that watchdog over the safety of the citizens of Ohio in order to score political points,” said Walters. “The important piece for us is to focus on that contrast and to hold him accountable today, tomorrow, and all the way to November.”

The chair of the Ohio Republican Party responded to this meeting saying “nobody works harder to keep Ohioans safe” than Yost.

“Attorney General Dave Yost ran the largest human trafficking sting in Ohio history and nobody works harder to keep Ohioans safe; it’s disgraceful that the ODP and Representative Crossman are literally profiting off a horrific crime against a child through fundraising emails and press conferences,” said Chairman Bob Paduchik in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Detroit Avenue
TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
The marquee on The Sundance shows what double features are playing during the Summer 2022.
Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

Latest News

7/20: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
7/20: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The new water trail offers ways for kayakers, boaters and recreation enthusiasts to access and...
Portage River Water Trail now open to the public
The ride begins at 11:30 a.m. with the event to follow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Breanna Banner Ladybug Society to hold event and motorcycle ride to end gun violence
Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea