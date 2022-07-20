Perrysburg residents demand action against Foxtail Barley after accounts of dogs getting sick

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid Perrysburg residents voicing concerns regarding the impact of Foxtail Barley, city council initiated action by passing a resolution to the Ohio Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

The plant species found in a field owned by the Bethel Assembly Church has wreaked havoc on the dogs living in nearby neighborhoods.

During a city council meeting, council members voted to request that the state department of agriculture label the nuisance barley as a noxious invasive species.

Local dog owner J.R. Miazga recalled having quite the scare when he noticed his seven-year-old Mini Poodle Maltese Mix, Sundae, having difficulty swallowing.

“We didn’t think much of it, and then all of a sudden, our dog started getting sick,” Miazga said

Unsure of the cause, Miazga drove both his dogs to the Columbus Area for Emergency Surgery where vets removed what he described as spikey seed heads from their throats.

Sundae had a total of 15 pieces of foxtail barley lodged in her throat. Miazga said the church reimbursed him for surgery which totaled over $2,900. Miazga is not alone in his concern as other dog owners said their pets are at risk.

While the field is owned by the church, it is currently leased to a farmer who has already planted a soybean crop for the season.

With city residents raising concerns once more, city council members are hoping that Tuesday’s resolution will be the first step to relief.

Yet, while a response from the state’s department of agriculture is now pending, residents such as Miazga consider possible next steps.

“I see that we’re moving forward, and progression is always good, right? But there are things we can do, right? The words that we don’t want to hear ‘eminent domain,’ where the city can actually by fair market value, potentially buy the land, and say, ‘Hey, if you can’t properly maintain it, we have a right to protect our citizens,” he said.

Perrysburg mayor Tom Mackin said he is not prepared to name eminent domain as a “real solution”

“Eminent domain is a serious step for a community to say that we’re going to take over somebody’s property. So, I’m not prepared at this time to say that that’s a real solution. I think that that’s a suggestion that needs to be considered, but I do not believe that that’s either a long-term or short-term solution. The best solution is for both the property owner and the residents nearby to work together to come forward with a solution. The city can help mitigate that, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

For many neighbors, a solution can’t come soon enough.

