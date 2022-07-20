Portage River Water Trail now open to the public

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new Portage River Water Trail is now open for the public to enjoy.

The new water trail offers ways for kayakers, boaters and recreation enthusiasts to access and enjoy the outdoors along the Portage River.

State and local officials designated the Portage River Water Trail on Tuesday. The project became a reality due to a joint effort by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, its Portage River Basin Council, waterfront communities and others.

According to TMACOG, the new water trail offers signage showing 12 access locations and facilities available along the river between Pemberville and Port Clinton, as well as hazards that people might encounter on the river.

Click here to download a PDF of the guidebook for the 36-mile water trail. The guidebook includes access points with mile markers and information on parking, restrooms, distance to shore, safety tips and markers for hazards.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this new resource for people in our region,” said Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Coppeler, chair of TMACOG’s Portage River Basin Council. “The new water trail creates so many opportunities to experience everything the Portage River and the communities along its banks have to offer.”

TMACOG says the Portage Water Trail adds to the list of 16 existing water trails statewide, including another that was previously designated along the Maumee River.

The goal of Ohio’s water trail program is to promote the awareness of public paddling access while increasing safety by partnering with local communities to develop designated water trails on Ohio’s waterways.

For more information about Ohio’s water trails program, click here.

