TFRD distributes smoke alarms following fatal house fires

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Fire Prevention and Community Engagement Bureaus are distributing smoke alarms to residents neighboring the vicinity of the fatal fires on Mott Avenue and N. Superior Street, on Thursday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Fire Prevention and Community Engagement Bureaus are distributing smoke alarms to residents neighboring the vicinity of the fatal fires on Mott Avenue and N. Superior Street, on Thursday.

According to TFRD personnel of both the Fire Prevention and Community Engagement Bureau will also be present to answer fire safety questions.

Two people were pronounced dead following a north Toledo house fire on Wednesday morning.

TFRD responded to a call regarding a fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior around 3:29 a.m. Officials said they noticed there were no audible smoke alarms sounding in the structure at the time of the fire.

The incident marked the sixth and seventh fire related fatality in the City of Toledo for 2022.

Just one week prior, TFRD responded to a fatal fire in the area of Mott Avenue and Washington Street on July 13.

Upon arrival, TFRD found a woman and her child outside of the home and began administering aid. An older woman was still in the home at the time. All three individuals were taken to an area hospital and the older woman died of her injuries.

According to TFRD Emergency crews took the child to a hospital in Ann Arbor where he was in critical but stable condition. Officials described the mother’s injuries as “moderate.”

TFRD officials said the cause of the blaze was the unintentional spread of a fire started by someone inside.

GoFundMe was created for the child hurt in the fire.

