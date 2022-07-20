Birthday Club
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets

More than a thousand guns have been confiscated so far this year.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 guns have been seized by Toledo Police so far this year, according to police.

Officers anticipate that number to increase as they’ve advance enforcement efforts to try to curb the gun violence.

“So far 1064 seized this year. Last year we had 919 at this point. So we have made a significant increase from last year,” said Lt. Paul Davis.

There are various methods officers use to recover illegal firearms like traffic stops and search warrant. Lt Paul Davis said when a weapon is found on the street it’s a dangerous situation for everyone involved. He added sometimes it’s the citizens who help officers locate the weapon.

“It’s a partnership between the police and the community. We can’t do this successfully without the community,” said Lt. Davis.

Police say every gun confiscated is a potential life saved.

