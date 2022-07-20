Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo man hospitalized in shooting

A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 500 block of Hobart on July 20, 2022.
A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 500 block of Hobart on July 20, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo overnight.

According to police records, officers responded to the 500 block of Hobart around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle as officers were on their way to the scene of the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD did not publicly identify any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Detroit Avenue
TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
The marquee on The Sundance shows what double features are playing during the Summer 2022.
Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

Latest News

Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
TPD and TFRD will be able to give water to those who need it.
Mercy Health donates water to TPD and TFRD to help residents during hot temps
Officials say they believe there were at least five people in the house during the fire with...
Two people found dead after overnight house fire in north Toledo