Toledo man hospitalized in shooting
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo overnight.
According to police records, officers responded to the 500 block of Hobart around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle as officers were on their way to the scene of the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD did not publicly identify any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.