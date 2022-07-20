Toledo man hospitalized in shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo overnight.

According to police records, officers responded to the 500 block of Hobart around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle as officers were on their way to the scene of the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD did not publicly identify any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

