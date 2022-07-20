TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students

Birthday Club
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing the date of the first day of school for students.(Pexels/Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has pushed back the start date for the 2022-2023 school year, extending summer vacation for students.

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing the date of the first day of school for students.

The new schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 17: Teacher Workday; no students
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17: Elementary School Open Houses - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday Aug. 19: Staff Professional Development; no students
  • Monday, Aug. 22: First Day of School for elementary students and freshman
  • Tuesday Aug. 23: First Day of School for sophomores
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24: First Day of School for juniors and seniors
  • Monday, Aug. 29: EHSO classes start

Kindergarten:

  • Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.
  • Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.
  • The first day for all Kindergarten students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.
  • Teachers will use the week of August 22 to complete screenings and/or orientations.

Pre-K:

  • Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.
  • Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.
  • The first day for all preschool students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.
  • Teachers will complete preservice and home visits during the week of August 22.

