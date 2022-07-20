TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has pushed back the start date for the 2022-2023 school year, extending summer vacation for students.

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing the date of the first day of school for students.

The new schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 17 : Teacher Workday; no students

Wednesday, Aug. 17 : Elementary School Open Houses - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday Aug. 19 : Staff Professional Development; no students

Monday, Aug. 22 : First Day of School for elementary students and freshman

Tuesday Aug. 23 : First Day of School for sophomores

Wednesday, Aug. 24 : First Day of School for juniors and seniors

Monday, Aug. 29: EHSO classes start

Kindergarten:

Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.

Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.

The first day for all Kindergarten students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Teachers will use the week of August 22 to complete screenings and/or orientations.

Pre-K:

Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.

Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.

The first day for all preschool students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Teachers will complete preservice and home visits during the week of August 22.

