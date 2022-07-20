TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has pushed back the start date for the 2022-2023 school year, extending summer vacation for students.
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing the date of the first day of school for students.
The new schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: Teacher Workday; no students
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: Elementary School Open Houses - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday Aug. 19: Staff Professional Development; no students
- Monday, Aug. 22: First Day of School for elementary students and freshman
- Tuesday Aug. 23: First Day of School for sophomores
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: First Day of School for juniors and seniors
- Monday, Aug. 29: EHSO classes start
Kindergarten:
- Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.
- Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.
- The first day for all Kindergarten students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.
- Teachers will use the week of August 22 to complete screenings and/or orientations.
Pre-K:
- Students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start.
- Families will be notified if their student will start on Monday or Tuesday.
- The first day for all preschool students will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.
- Teachers will complete preservice and home visits during the week of August 22.
