Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo.
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Wednesday morning Toledo Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene of a house fire and found at least two occupants of the home dead. TFRD arrived on scene within two minutes of the call that came in around 3:29 a.m. Early reports were that there were up to five people inside the home located on the 1000 block of N. Superior in north Toledo. One person is reported to have jumped from a window and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Fire crews will continue to conduct a search for the unaccounted person during the daylight hours. Toledo police were also called to the scene to help with the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

