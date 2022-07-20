U.S. House passes bills with millions in funding for NW Ohio projects

WASHINGTON, D.C (WTVG) - Funding for a number of Northwest Ohio community-led projects were included in appropriations bills passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur included $27 million worth of funding for nine projects within her district in the bills.

The local projects include:

$3M for LISC Toledo and Toledo Urban Foundation to build additional space at the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union that will facilitate increased access to financial education, products, and services

$4M for the City of Toledo to support revitalization of the Junction and Englewood neighborhoods through initiatives focused on economic development, workforce training, and construction and preservation of affordable housing

$4M for the Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to redevelop the vacant St. Anthony’s building in the Junction neighborhood into a community space

$1.1M for the Center for Innovative Food Technology to establish a community kitchen space to empower aspiring food entrepreneurs to learn new skills and train for a career in the food industry

$2.5M for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Design Collective to support revitalization of the Junction and East Toledo neighborhoods through the construction and preservation of affordable housing

$2.5M for the Board of Lucas County Commissioners to provide a reliable sanitary sewer system in the unsewered areas of Curtice-Williston, OH that will reduce untreated sewage discharge into the community and Lake Erie and lower utility costs for ratepayers

$3.5M for the City of Port Clinton to improve sewer infrastructure that will reduce untreated sewage discharge into Lake Erie and lower utility costs for ratepayers

$3M for Sandusky State Theatre to restore the historic auditorium and expand stage programming after the theatre suffered extensive storm damage

$3M for the University of Toledo to help develop Northern Ohio into a clean nuclear hydrogen hub in partnership with the Ohio Aerospace Institute, Owens Community College, and Northwest State Community College

“Right now, too many in Congress spend their time on politics and bickering – but that doesn’t help Ohio’s workers, families, and seniors,” said Rep. Kaptur. “My focus is on building communities up and supporting good-paying jobs. By partnering with communities, educational institutions, nonprofits, and the private sector, the funding we’ve secured will deliver real, lasting results that move our progress forward.”

The House passed six of twelve appropriations bills to fund the federal government for 2023 but both the House and Senate will need to agree on the full package of appropriations bills before President Biden can sign them into law.

