You Speak Now Academy helps Toledo-area kids find their voice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The You Speak Now summer program aims to help Toledo’s youth find their voice. Soon, students will put their public speaking skills to the ultimate test.

Students in grades 6-12 have been working on their public speaking skills all summer thanks to the You Speak Now Academy.

“Well my mom was talking to me about it and she was like, I like to act and I’ve been in plays, maybe this can help you loosen up a little bit when you’re on stage,” said Janay Temple, a YSN Academy participant. “And it could help you make friends and not be stuck in the house all summer.”

Kids who may have previously struggled with public speaking are now thriving.

“I’ve seen them be afraid to speak to not wanting to stop and they just enjoy it they come Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays every Friday we do go out to the community and speak in front of an audiences,” said Sharon Crawford, a YSN Academy Coach.

One participant tells 13abc he struggled to communicate as a child and the program is giving him new tools to help.

“I personally think that this camp is important because even if you don’t do public speaking, even if it’s just like one on one,” said Maurice Best. “And we’re speaking to the masses via television you are learning how to speak eloquently you are learning how to make up stuff off the top of your head, I would know because I had to do that a lot.”

Confidence and communication skills will be on full display at the You Speak Now Academy talent showcase next Wednesday.

Coaches have been preparing kids for weeks.

“Young people have so much to say and they need an outlet a platform to let their voices be heard,” said Jason Dixon, the founder of YSN Academy. “I believe that empowering young people to just share their voice it gives them value, and when they have value, they pursue victory in life.”

You can support these young people at the talent showcase July 27th from 5-6 pm at the West Toledo Library.

