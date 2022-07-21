Birthday Club
7/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Summer sizzle continues; isolated storms overnight, more this weekend
The slightest bit of relief from the heat today, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder well past sunset. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We still have a bit of lingering humidity and highs near 90F, but it’s a bit of relief after yesterday’s sizzle. A few passing showers and rumbles of thunder are possible well after sunset, leading into more 90s Friday through Sunday. Tomorrow will be dry, though the weekend will see storms return both afternoons -- and Saturday’s could be on the stronger side. Real relief comes early next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.

