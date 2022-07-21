7/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

We still have a bit of lingering humidity and highs near 90F, but it’s a bit of relief after yesterday’s sizzle. A few passing showers and rumbles of thunder are possible well after sunset, leading into more 90s Friday through Sunday. Tomorrow will be dry, though the weekend will see storms return both afternoons -- and Saturday’s could be on the stronger side. Real relief comes early next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.

