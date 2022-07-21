7/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of showers early, clearing by sunrise, lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, highs in the lower 90s. SATURDAY: Chance of showers early in the day, mainly dry in the afternoon and evening, hot and humid, highs again in the lower 90s. SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms, hot and humid, highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.