Candidate for Ohio governor looking to set series of debates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D)(Provided)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio Gubernatorial candidate is hoping to set up a series of debates ahead of the November election.

Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for governor of Ohio, announced Thursday she is challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, to a series of debates in each of Ohio’s media markets.

Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, said she believes both campaigns need to “meet voters where they are” across the state.

Gov. DeWine’s office has not yet announced whether he intends to accept the invitation to schedule the potential debates.

Whaley released a video explaining her debate invitation you can watch in full below.

