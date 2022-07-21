Birthday Club
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a deadly fire broke out this morning at a house on N. Superior St., a community was left shocked and devastated.

“I saw that building in flames, the back of it,” said neighbor Dean Carter.

A few people that live close to the home showed us a trail of blood that started at the scene of the fire and continued down the street.

“That’s a lot of blood,” a neighbor said.

A spokesperson for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) confirmed to 13abc that this blood came from the victim that reportedly jumped out of a second-story window.

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible,” said another neighbor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It’s just one of those things that you got to process in your mind and deal with,” Carter said.

