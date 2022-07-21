Dine in the 419: Coop’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of the Netty’s on Fearing and the owner of The Blarney partnered to bring you that classic Netty’s flavor and boozy milkshakes at a restaurant that’s all new for 2022: Coop’s!

It’s located on St. Clair St. in downtown Toledo, not far from 5/3rd Field. Coop’s is named after the 4-year-old son of co-owner Brad Fields.

“We do an ounce and a half shot with every shake, and then a double shot is a little bit extra,” said Fields. “We also make every shake non-alcoholic also, and our ice cream is also non-dairy.”

For more information, you can follow Coop’s on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Coops-Downtown-104864931999507/

