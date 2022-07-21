Dog found covered in tar in Toledo is recovering thanks to local organization

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This story is a great example of the power of kindness and resiliency. A stray dog in need of life-saving medical help is alive and well thanks to the work of a lot of people. We want to warn you that some of the images in this story may be upsetting.

The Lucas County Pit Crew takes in hundreds of injured and abandoned animals every year. A recent case involves a dog found covered in tar, and without the Pit Crew, this story would have a much different ending.

It is hard to believe when you see Trucker today that he looked a lot different just a few weeks ago.

“His whole back end was covered in tar,” said Angela Knoblauch, a Pit Crew volunteer. “It had hardened to the point where you could knock on it or tap it and it made a clicking noise.”

Trucker was spotted running loose by a number of people over the course of a couple weeks in June, but he’d take off when anyone got close to him. When he made his way into an enclosed area, Angela was finally able to trap him.

“He never showed any signs of aggression or reactivity whatsoever, even right out of the trap. He stayed right by my side and walked into the vet hospital,” Knoblauch said.

It’s not clear how Trucker ended up covered in tar, and Angela says getting it off was no easy task for the staff at West Toledo Animal Hospital.

“It took two sessions to remove all the tar and he had to be sedated to do so,” Knoblauch said. “He was so good through it all.”

“Once the tar started coming off you could tell it had been hot when it went on because his skin was burned underneath,” said Jean Keating, the Executive Director of Lucas County Pit Crew. “I cannot imagine what that felt like for him.”

But he’s been feeling the love from a lot of people since then. Angela has been fostering him since he got out of the hospital.

“He likes to follow me around play with his toys in the yard,” Knoblauch said. “He’s very happy and content.”

Keating says soon you won’t be able to see the evidence of Trucker’s trauma.

“You would never know this even happened if you see his coat growing in. He’s so grateful for his second chance, it’s all worth it,” Keating said. “We put something on our Facebook page and people quickly donated to cover the cost of what he needed. We live in a place full of great people who step up to the plate time and time again. We are also lucky to work with such a wonderful vet hospital.”

Everyone involved with this story says getting to this day is the perfect example of why they dedicate their lives to this work.

There’s a fun way you can help the Lucas County Pit Crew continue its work. The rescue is hosting the Woofstock Mewsic Festival this weekend. The highlight of the fun-filled event is a fashion show featuring cats and canines on the runway in custom made couture.

It will be at The Pinnacle in Maumee this Saturday. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. 13abc’s Lissa Guyton will be the hostess for the evening.

Tickets are still available, click here for details.

