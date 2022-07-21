Experts advise same-sex couples to talk to attorneys, financial advisors ahead of vote

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Equality Toledo is keeping an eye on what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

“If that, you know, same-sex marriage should be reversed, I mean, it could be detrimental to a lot of couples that are married,” says Equality Toledo Board Member Steve Reamey.

He’s cautiously optimistic that the Respect For Marriage Act will pass the Senate, calling it a “temporary relief” that it passed the House. However, Reamey recommends married same-sex couples talk to their attorneys and financial advisors either way, just in case their legal rights are overturned.

“You know, you’re just trying to protect your investments. You’re trying to protect taxes,” says Reamey. “That’s the first thing you should do right now, and that’s what’s great about, you know, Equality Toledo. We have those programs in place. We have those resources to educate the community. You know, these are a,b,c, and d. These are things that you should talk to.”

Equality Toledo

