Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Experts advise same-sex couples to talk to attorneys, financial advisors ahead of vote

“Respect for Marriage Act” heading to Senate, potentially protecting existing rights for married same-sex couples
The Toledo Love Wall is a symbol of Pride in the Glass City
The Toledo Love Wall is a symbol of Pride in the Glass City(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Equality Toledo is keeping an eye on what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

“If that, you know, same-sex marriage should be reversed, I mean, it could be detrimental to a lot of couples that are married,” says Equality Toledo Board Member Steve Reamey.

He’s cautiously optimistic that the Respect For Marriage Act will pass the Senate, calling it a “temporary relief” that it passed the House. However, Reamey recommends married same-sex couples talk to their attorneys and financial advisors either way, just in case their legal rights are overturned.

“You know, you’re just trying to protect your investments. You’re trying to protect taxes,” says Reamey. “That’s the first thing you should do right now, and that’s what’s great about, you know, Equality Toledo. We have those programs in place. We have those resources to educate the community. You know, these are a,b,c, and d. These are things that you should talk to.”

You can contact the organization by clicking here: Equality Toledo

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Detroit Avenue
TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday

Latest News

Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured
Toledo fire leaves two dead and one injured
Homelessness and the heat
Local shelters offer homeless population a place to cool off
School Bus
BG City Schools facing bus driver shortage, some students lose busing