Family asks for publics help to solve murder of Clifford Gammer

By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family devastated over the murder of its loved one is pleading for the public’s help in the case.

Police said 39-year-old Clifford Gammer was shot in killed inside his home. It happened in May in the 2200 block of North Erie.

Family members hadn’t heard from Gammer and went to check on him. They said they found him in the dining room. An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds. A relative, who wants to remain anonymous, hopes the public will help detectives solve the case.

“I understand that they are scared too, and they don’t want to get involved in it thinking that somebody may retaliate against them for it. But I just think that he deserves justice”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

