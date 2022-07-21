Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday
Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden scraps announcing crime plan after positive COVID test
Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.
Sylvania native receives Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say