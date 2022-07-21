July 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the upper 80s to around 90. An isolated late evening shower or storm is possible. Friday will be sunny with highs near 90. Highs will be around 90 over the weekend as well. There is a chance for a few showers or storms on Saturday. The chance of storms on Sunday is higher. Next week will be cooler and more comfortable with highs in the low to middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.