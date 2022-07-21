Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Lucas County Pit Crew holding fundraiser featuring pet fashion show

The Lucas County Pit Crew is holding the Woofstock Mew-Sic event and fundraiser on Saturday,...
The Lucas County Pit Crew is holding the Woofstock Mew-Sic event and fundraiser on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Pinnacle in Maumee.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Pit Crew is hosting an event this weekend full of fun festivities that raises money to help pets in need.

The Woofstock Mewsic Festival at the Pinnacle in Maumee is happening this Saturday, July 23, and kicks-off at 7:00 p.m.

The event features all kinds of food and fun and the highlight of the night is a fashion show featuring dogs and cats walking a runway in custom couture. It also includes games, a cash bar, a silent auction, and more.

The money raised at the event helps provide medical care to hundreds of animals every year.

13abc’s Lissa Guyton will serve as the event’s hostess.

Tickets are still available for purchase here. You can learn more about the Lucas County Pit Crew here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday
Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea

Latest News

ODA investigating plant reportedly making dogs sick in Perrysburg
Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.
Sylvania native receives Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS
The slightest bit of relief from the heat today, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder well...
7/21: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The kids will show off their new-found voice at the You Speak Now Academy Talent Show.
You Speak Now Academy helps Toledo-area kids find their voice