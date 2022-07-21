Lucas County Pit Crew holding fundraiser featuring pet fashion show

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Pit Crew is hosting an event this weekend full of fun festivities that raises money to help pets in need.

The Woofstock Mewsic Festival at the Pinnacle in Maumee is happening this Saturday, July 23, and kicks-off at 7:00 p.m.

The event features all kinds of food and fun and the highlight of the night is a fashion show featuring dogs and cats walking a runway in custom couture. It also includes games, a cash bar, a silent auction, and more.

The money raised at the event helps provide medical care to hundreds of animals every year.

13abc’s Lissa Guyton will serve as the event’s hostess.

Tickets are still available for purchase here. You can learn more about the Lucas County Pit Crew here.

