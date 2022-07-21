Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man in connection to the murder of an elderly woman in 2001.

A grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary charges on Thursday in connection to the death of 82-year-old Dorothy Rejiester in 2001.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website, Rejiester was killed in her home in the 300 block of Stanley Court in Toledo on November 19, 2001. A coroner determined she died from asphyxiation. Police found her credit card and television were stolen at the time.

A 2002 Toledo Blade article shows Flanigan was charged in her death more than two decades ago. Prosecutors later dismissed an the aggravated murder charge because of possible problems with evidence but he was convicted and sentenced to more than 110 years in prison for a string of robberies.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the latest indictment.

Court documents show Flanigan is incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Institution.

