Murder suspects charged for January murder, one suspect still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three suspects have been indicted in connection with the January 2022 murder of Gerald Mayes II.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Chicha Harris, 20, David Evans, 20 and Ronald Richardson Jr., 19 are all facing the following charges:

Two counts of murder with a gun specification

One count of felonious assault with a gun specification

One count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise

One count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the intersection of Perrysburg-Holland and South Holland Sylvania in Springfield Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harris and Evans are currently in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center but Richardson remains at large.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts or information related to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990.

Chicha Harris (Lucas County Corrections Center)

David Evans (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Ronald Richardson Jr. remains at large. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

