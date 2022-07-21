Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

ODA investigating plant reportedly making dogs sick in Perrysburg

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it is considering the Perrysburg mayor’s request to add a problematic plant to the state’s noxious weed list after reports of pets in the area getting sick.

ODA sent a letter to Perrysburg Mayor Thomas Mackin Wednesday assuring him the department is looking into Foxtail Barley, adding the department’s division of plant health took samples of it from Perrysburg. Perrysburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to request ODA step in to investigate the issue.

Some Perrysburg residents have voiced concerns over the field of Foxtail Barley growing near the Bethel Assembly Church after multiple dogs got sick. One resident told 13abc last week they’ve heard four dogs have died. Another local dog owner said he took his dogs to the Columbus-area to have emergency surgery, where vets removed what he described as spikey seed heads from their throats.

ODA said experts are researching Foxtail Barley to learn more before it makes a decision on adding it to the noxious weed list.

“For a weed to be added, the proposal must go through the rule-making process defined by the Ohio Revised Code,” said Dororthy Pelanda, the ODA director, in a letter to Mackin. “This includes research of the weed, stakeholder review, public comment, and a review of the request by a legislative committee to add the weed.”

ODA said it would be in touch with city officials to follow up soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday
Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea

Latest News

Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.
Sylvania native receives Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS
The slightest bit of relief from the heat today, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder well...
7/21: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The kids will show off their new-found voice at the You Speak Now Academy Talent Show.
You Speak Now Academy helps Toledo-area kids find their voice
Oregon Police identify behavioral school breaking & entering suspects