ODA investigating plant reportedly making dogs sick in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it is considering the Perrysburg mayor’s request to add a problematic plant to the state’s noxious weed list after reports of pets in the area getting sick.

ODA sent a letter to Perrysburg Mayor Thomas Mackin Wednesday assuring him the department is looking into Foxtail Barley, adding the department’s division of plant health took samples of it from Perrysburg. Perrysburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to request ODA step in to investigate the issue.

Some Perrysburg residents have voiced concerns over the field of Foxtail Barley growing near the Bethel Assembly Church after multiple dogs got sick. One resident told 13abc last week they’ve heard four dogs have died. Another local dog owner said he took his dogs to the Columbus-area to have emergency surgery, where vets removed what he described as spikey seed heads from their throats.

ODA said experts are researching Foxtail Barley to learn more before it makes a decision on adding it to the noxious weed list.

“For a weed to be added, the proposal must go through the rule-making process defined by the Ohio Revised Code,” said Dororthy Pelanda, the ODA director, in a letter to Mackin. “This includes research of the weed, stakeholder review, public comment, and a review of the request by a legislative committee to add the weed.”

ODA said it would be in touch with city officials to follow up soon.

