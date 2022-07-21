Oregon Police identify behavioral school breaking & entering suspects

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon Police have identified three suspects accused of breaking and entering at an area behavioral school.

Police said three male suspects broke into the Wynn Center and damaged school property on Tuesday. The trio were caught on surveillance cameras. On Thursday, OPD said the three suspects who have now been identified are juveniles.

“The juveniles have apologized for their actions and have returned all property that was taken from the school,” OPD said.

OPD told 13abc’s Alexis Means the trio opened packages inside the school, wrote on boards, threw markers around the room, and threw play money all over the hallways.

Police said they don’t publicly identify juvenile suspects but the department’s initial post seeking their identities has been archived due to department policy.

“Thank you all for your assistance in this quick resolution and special thanks to Alexis Means 13abc for taking the time to put this out to the public as well,” the department said.

You can watch previous coverage below.

Police say the suspects were in the building for two hours

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.