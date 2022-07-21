Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Detroit Avenue
TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday

Latest News

The Toledo Love Wall is a symbol of Pride in the Glass City
Experts advise same-sex couples to talk to attorneys, financial advisors ahead of vote
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured
An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car...
VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home