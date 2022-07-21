Birthday Club
Sylvania hosts community donation drive for families impacted by Hunt Club Apartments

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Several community organizations are rallying to organize a donation drive to support families impacted by the fire at the Hunt Club Apartment.

Donations will be distributed on August 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. and August 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sylvania Area Family Services located on 5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania.

Attendees are asked to bring their Red Cross Summary of Assistance Card, and ID if possible.

A fire broke out at the apartment complex located in the 5600 block of Alexis Road on July 15.

As a response to the impact, the following community members collaborated to organize next month’s donation.

The list of organizers includes: American Red Cross ; neighborhood bridges ; Rotary Club of Sylvania; Five Lakes Church; Olivet Lutheran Church; Jewish Senior ; Family & Social Services of Greater Toledo; RFS Charitable Foundation; Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce; and Sylvania Area Family Services.

Below are the requested items:

  • Clothing of all sizes, all under garments must be new
  • Git cards in $25 increments preferably to Kroger, Meijer or Walmart
  • Monetary donations which will be used to purchase additional needed items for residents affected by the fire. All monetary donations can be dropped off at Sylvania Area Family Services or through Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges

Volunteers are needed to sort donations and work the distribution days. If interested please sign up here.

