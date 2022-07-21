Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sylvania native receives Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS

Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.
Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania native received the Billie Jean King Youth award at the ESPYS Wednesday night.

Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.

In October 2019, Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country race after she wore a hijab, an Islamic head dress during the race. Her story gained national attention which prompted OHSAA to take action and correct the age old rule.

Abukaram was the inspiration for Senate Bill 181 which was sponsored by Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone. The bill not only prohibits any bans on religious apparel, but also removes any requirement for athletes to get advanced approval to wear religious garments.

Abukaram receives the Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS.
Abukaram receives the Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior...
Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday
Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Hector Alvarado was released from prison on July 19, 2022 after taking an alford plea to lesser...
Man found guilty of murder nearly a decade ago released after changing plea

Latest News

The slightest bit of relief from the heat today, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder well...
7/21: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The kids will show off their new-found voice at the You Speak Now Academy Talent Show.
You Speak Now Academy helps Toledo-area kids find their voice
Oregon Police identify behavioral school breaking & entering suspects
On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large