Sylvania native receives Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania native received the Billie Jean King Youth award at the ESPYS Wednesday night.

Noor Abukaram, of Sylvania, received the award for her work with improving gender equality.

In October 2019, Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country race after she wore a hijab, an Islamic head dress during the race. Her story gained national attention which prompted OHSAA to take action and correct the age old rule.

Abukaram was the inspiration for Senate Bill 181 which was sponsored by Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone. The bill not only prohibits any bans on religious apparel, but also removes any requirement for athletes to get advanced approval to wear religious garments.

Abukaram receives the Billie Jean King Youth award at ESPYS. (WTVG)

