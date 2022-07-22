16-year-old killed in Wood County crash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Pemberville teenager is dead after a crash in Wood County Friday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Cole Genson, 16, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Lemoyne Road and Rees Road in Freedom Township around 3:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Genson was riding a 1981 motorbike East on Rees and hit an SUV on the driver’s side. He was killed at the scene. The driver of the SUV was checked by EMS crews and is okay.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Pemberville/Freedom Township EMS responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

