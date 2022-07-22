Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an...
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an eastern Iowa state park; the gunman is also dead.(Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle...
Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s case in jury’s hands as deliberations begin
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas