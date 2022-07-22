Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/22: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Multiple rounds of showers/storms this weekend
Hot and dry to close out the week, but more rounds of storms are coming this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re staying mostly sunny and sizzling in the low-90s to close out the week, but our next round of rain (of several this weekend) will arrive Saturday morning. The evening will likely provide for a break, before another round affects mostly our northern counties early Sunday. The strongest round arrives Sunday evening, with some storms carrying gusty winds. Monday and Tuesday will be the “pick days” of the next week, with drier air and highs in the low-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

Hot and dry to close out the week, but more rounds of storms are coming this weekend. Dan Smith...
7/22: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Hot & Humid With Weekend Storms
July 22nd Weather Forecast
7/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
The slightest bit of relief from the heat today, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder well...
7/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast