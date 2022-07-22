7/22: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’re staying mostly sunny and sizzling in the low-90s to close out the week, but our next round of rain (of several this weekend) will arrive Saturday morning. The evening will likely provide for a break, before another round affects mostly our northern counties early Sunday. The strongest round arrives Sunday evening, with some storms carrying gusty winds. Monday and Tuesday will be the “pick days” of the next week, with drier air and highs in the low-80s.

