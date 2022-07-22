City of Tiffin celebrates successful year with Downtown Summit

Birthday Club
The Downtown Summit, along with the 2022 Main Street Celebration, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.(City of Tiffin)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Tiffin is celebrating a successful year with a Downtown Summit in September.

The Downtown Summit, along with the 2022 Main Street Celebration, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chandelier Community Event Center located at 151 S. Washington St.

According to the City of Tiffin, the event will feature music, presentations and the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Main Street Awards ceremony.

The City says the evening will include a chance for attendees to network and enjoy music by T-Town DJ. Matt Wiederhold, Executive Director of Heritage Ohio will also be in attendance to give the keynote speech about downtown revitalization. The speech will be followed by a presentation by Amy Reinhart, Director of Downtown Revitalization.

Tickets for the event are $15. There will also be a cash bar available and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

