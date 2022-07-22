Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Cows are keeping local prairie habitats in check

When you visit the Metroparks, you expect to see lots of wildlife, but a new conservation method is “steering” the natural habitats in a healthier direction.
When you visit the Metroparks, you expect to see lots of wildlife. But a new conservation...
When you visit the Metroparks, you expect to see lots of wildlife. But a new conservation method is “steering” the natural habitats in a healthier direction.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Cattle trying to keep up with the grass is not something you typically see in this part of the country but that’s exactly what’s happening at Metroparks Toledo, and the project is “udderly” exciting.

It’s something you’re more likely to see out west.

Leaders with Metroparks Toledo say “we’re basically looking to see if the cattle can help us manage our prairies.”

Cattle are grazing in the pastures of Oak Openings. Controlling the prairie grass here isn’t new. As recently as this spring, leaders have conducted controlled burns.

“We manage with fire using prescribed fire. Set under controlled conditions. We’ve been managing our prairies at Oak Openings this way for several decades now,” said Tim Schetter, the Chief Natural Resources Officer with Metroparks Toledo.

Two hundred years ago, bison did all the “lawn moo-ing”. Metroparks Toledo is bringing that method back.

“We are trying to replicate the grazing forces of bison and elk using cattle. Cattle focus on grass. The whole reason we want the cattle in here is to create more structural diversity,” Schetter said.

That means creating patchy areas, which is good for ground-nesting birds but that’s not the only advantage.

“That benefits the wildflowers because they’re focusing on the grasses. Those populations will become more robust, which is good for pollinators,” Schetter said.

Ethon Pawlaczyk is the owner of Black Swamp Cattle, the company that owns and manages the cattle of this project.

“It’s just natural cattle just moving through as they would naturally,” said Pawlaczyk. “They stay here, they don’t need any kind of housing or barn. They’ll be here until mid to end of September, kind of when the warm season growth is starting to dwindle down.”

Leaders with Metroparks Toledo say that if all goes well this year, the cows will come back to control prairie grasses in the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

What does it take to run the Metroparks? Groundskeepers, park rangers, but there's so much more...
Metroparks Toledo invests in diversity, equity, and inclusion at the parks
Construction has been ongoing at Glass City Metropark for a number of years. That development...
Building up riverfront with nature, fun
E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails
E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails
Leaders with Metroparks Toledo are always looking for ways to get you outside and into nature....
Music in the Metroparks