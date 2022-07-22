Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services to retire

The Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services, Robin Reese, plans to retire at the...
The Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services, Robin Reese, plans to retire at the end of October 2022 after serving the community for 38 years.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the Lucas County Children Services is set to retire this fall.

The agency announced Friday that Executive Director Robin Reese plans to retire at the end of October 2022 after serving the community for 38 years.

Reese appointed agency social services director Donna Seed to interim deputy director in an effort to ensure a smooth transition leading up to her retirement.

Reese was named executive director of Lucas County Children Services in 2016.

“Reese guided the agency through state and federal changes in child protection practice and funding; stabilized the agency’s finances by passing several tax levies; and maintained child protection standards during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in a statement. “She cultivated relationships with diverse internal and external stakeholders, including board members, elected officials, and community leaders, and most recently began a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, with the long-term goal of reducing the disproportionate number of Black children in the child protection system.”

The agency said Reese also advised Gov. DeWine on child welfare issues, participated in statewide panels, and worked with national organizations, going above and beyond her duties as executive director. She started her time with the agency in 1984 as a caseworker and was promoted to manager of the placement department in 1988. Her decades of service to the agency protected Lucas County children from abuse and neglect.

The interim deputy director, Donna Seed, has worked with the agency for nearly 30 years and was named social services director in 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

It is believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera may have fled with Eduardo.
Wood County Job and Family Services seeking missing child
According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue.
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night
Imagine It! - Oobleck - July 23rd, 2022
The Downtown Summit, along with the 2022 Main Street Celebration, will take place on Thursday,...
City of Tiffin celebrates successful year with Downtown Summit