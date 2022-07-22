Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the Lucas County Children Services is set to retire this fall.

The agency announced Friday that Executive Director Robin Reese plans to retire at the end of October 2022 after serving the community for 38 years.

Reese appointed agency social services director Donna Seed to interim deputy director in an effort to ensure a smooth transition leading up to her retirement.

Reese was named executive director of Lucas County Children Services in 2016.

“Reese guided the agency through state and federal changes in child protection practice and funding; stabilized the agency’s finances by passing several tax levies; and maintained child protection standards during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in a statement. “She cultivated relationships with diverse internal and external stakeholders, including board members, elected officials, and community leaders, and most recently began a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, with the long-term goal of reducing the disproportionate number of Black children in the child protection system.”

The agency said Reese also advised Gov. DeWine on child welfare issues, participated in statewide panels, and worked with national organizations, going above and beyond her duties as executive director. She started her time with the agency in 1984 as a caseworker and was promoted to manager of the placement department in 1988. Her decades of service to the agency protected Lucas County children from abuse and neglect.

The interim deputy director, Donna Seed, has worked with the agency for nearly 30 years and was named social services director in 2018.

