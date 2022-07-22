Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

FCC is cracking down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for...
Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever received a robocall saying, “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that telecom providers in the United States will be required to block millions of those robocalls every day.

The order targets a group of 13 individuals and six companies, specifically.

That group is accused of sending more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties since 2018.

Most of those calls are considered illegal under U.S. law.

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.

The FCC said telecom companies that continue to allow the illegal calls could face penalties.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case

Latest News

The Downtown Summit, along with the 2022 Main Street Celebration, will take place on Thursday,...
City of Tiffin celebrates successful year with Downtown Summit
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday.
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama
Francisca Acuña, who works as an activist around climate issues and used to teach people to buy...
FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1 million from market
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots