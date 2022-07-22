"The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand" features young entrepreneurs at their "zest"

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - When life gave the village of Gibsonburg lemons, they went straight to making a big lemonade stand! So big, in fact, that it fit 80 young entrepreneurs and all of their “a-peeling” merchandise as they turned a small spot on Madison Street into a market.

“I’m selling some coloring stuff, lemonade, and some bags of very good stuff,” young entrepreneur Randall Shammo told 13abc

Two other young entrepreneurs were helping customers pick out a homemade bracelets that matched their outfits, including the writer of this story (check it out below!). The kids also helped to build and decorate their lemonade stands, learning a little about advertising.

The Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony just before the tent opened for service at 11:00 a.m, and they also made all the kids selling their goods honorary members. After closing up shop at 5:00 p.m., the elementary and middle school salespeople left to enjoy the not-so-sour “fruits” of their labor.

“Whatever they make today, it’s theirs,” explained Marc Glotzbecker, the Village Administrator of Gibsonburg. “They can put it in the bank, they can buy Pokemon cards, maybe buy mom and dad dinner tonight or donate it to charity. It’s all about them.”

“It means the absolute world to me personally and professionally to see all of these young kids out here and the entrepreneurial spirit that they all have,” said Rachel Wynkoop, the Executive Director of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce.

If you weren’t able to stop by on Friday, these young businessmen and businesswomen will be back next summer with more arts, crafts, and sweet treats.

