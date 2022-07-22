Hittin’ The Town: Embrace your artistic flair with Pop It Paint It Studio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Creativity is an important part of any community.

A Waterville studio gives you a chance to try your hand at making your own masterpiece as incredible creations are made every day at Pop It Paint It.

“Art just makes you feel good. Nobody wants to live in a boring world. It’s fun to bring color to the community. Who doesn’t love their art?” said owner Jamie Hanifan.

Hanifan opened the studio in 2012. “I have always loved art. I was the little girl with the sketch pad and pencils. There’s no better job than doing something you love,” Hanifan said.

There are hundreds of options to choose from when it comes to creating your masterpiece. Artist and teacher at Pop It Paint It Jana Shipman said the class welcomes attendees of all levels of experience.

“You don’t have to know a thing about painting, none whatsoever. You don’t have to have painted a single thing in your life. It doesn’t matter how tough it looks. Every painting is broken down step by step. It may look tough at first, but we help you make sure it comes together beautifully at the end,” Shipman said.

Helping people tap into their creative side is exciting for Hanifan. “It’s fun to see people who come in with zero experience and hear them say, “I can’t draw a stick figure.” By the time they leave, they’ve made something beautiful they can be proud of,” Hanifan said.

You can take classes, or come in with friends or family.

“A lot of friend groups come in with their wine and cheese and have fun. Grandparents bring kids in to have family parties,” Hanifan said.

And Hanifan added that age is not a factor. “I’ve had as young as two come in and also had people as old as 100. Age does not matter. Anybody can do it, and we’re there to help every step of the way.”

The Waterville studio, helping bring art to everyone. “Art is so important in this world. It’s an opportunity to express yourself, and we love helping people do that,” said Shipman.

If you want to channel your inner artist in the comfort of your own house, Pop It Paint It offers do-it-yourself home kits. The studio is open 7 days a week year-round.

Pop It Paint It also offers art classes for adults who have disabilities.

