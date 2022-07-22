Birthday Club
July 22nd Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid With Weekend Storms
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs around 90. Morning showers are likely on Saturday. The afternoon is expected to be hot again with a high in the low 90s. A few morning showers are possible on Sunday, but storms are much more likely late afternoon, evening and overnight. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

