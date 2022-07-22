Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Kaptur awarded U.S. Army Gold de Fleury Medal

The medal was presented to Rep. Kaptur by Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, Chief of...
The medal was presented to Rep. Kaptur by Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.(Congresswoman Kaptur's office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur was awarded the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment’s Gold de Fleury Medal Friday.

The medal was presented to Rep. Kaptur by Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, the medal is awarded annually to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment whose contributions to the Corps and the Army Engineer Regiment exemplify boldness, courage and commitment to a strong national defense.

Kaptur’s Office says Rep. Kaptur has long prioritized increasing resources for the Corps’ work to rebuild ports and dams, dredge waterways and protect freshwater ecosystems such as Lake Erie.

The award reads:

“Representative Marcy Kaptur exemplifies the finest attributes of a public servant and leader. She dedicates her entire professional career to public service ranging from the local to national level. While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kaptur has been an unwavering advocate for Soldiers, Civilians, Family members, and Veterans. She has been a staunch supporter of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission, with transportation and infrastructure being two of her top priorities. She has been instrumental in supporting USACE initiatives throughout not only her district, but also throughout the entire nation. Her dedicated leadership in Congress has substantially contributed to the Engineer mission within the U.S. Army and brought great credit upon her, the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, and the Nation.”

To see more information on Rep. Kaptur being awarded the Gold de Fleury Medal, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo
It is believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera may have fled with Eduardo.
Wood County Job and Family Services seeking missing child
The Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services, Robin Reese, plans to retire at the...
Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services to retire
According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue.
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night