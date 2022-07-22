Kaptur awarded U.S. Army Gold de Fleury Medal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur was awarded the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment’s Gold de Fleury Medal Friday.

The medal was presented to Rep. Kaptur by Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, the medal is awarded annually to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment whose contributions to the Corps and the Army Engineer Regiment exemplify boldness, courage and commitment to a strong national defense.

Kaptur’s Office says Rep. Kaptur has long prioritized increasing resources for the Corps’ work to rebuild ports and dams, dredge waterways and protect freshwater ecosystems such as Lake Erie.

The award reads:

“Representative Marcy Kaptur exemplifies the finest attributes of a public servant and leader. She dedicates her entire professional career to public service ranging from the local to national level. While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kaptur has been an unwavering advocate for Soldiers, Civilians, Family members, and Veterans. She has been a staunch supporter of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission, with transportation and infrastructure being two of her top priorities. She has been instrumental in supporting USACE initiatives throughout not only her district, but also throughout the entire nation. Her dedicated leadership in Congress has substantially contributed to the Engineer mission within the U.S. Army and brought great credit upon her, the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, and the Nation.”

