Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 16, 2022, deputies found Mayes, 27, shot inside of his car that was sitting at the...
Officials identify Springfield Twp. murder suspects, two arrested & one at large
More than a 1000 guns have been confiscated by officers
Thousands of illegal guns confiscated off Toledo streets
According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing...
TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students
The grand jury indicted Robert Lamar Flanigan on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary...
Man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case
Neighbors react to deadly Toledo fire
A community reacts: Toledo house fire leaves two dead and one injured

Latest News

"The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand" features young entrepreneurs at their "zest"
The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand features young entrepreneurs at their “zest”
16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
The studio teaches art to people of all ages
Hittin’ The Town: Embrace your artistic flair with Pop It Paint It Studio
A Waterville studio gives you a chance to try your hand at making your own masterpiece as...
Hittin’ The Town with an artistic flair