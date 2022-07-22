Local woman starts business running errands for seniors in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The older you get, the harder it sometimes is to do basic tasks like going to the post office and grocery shopping.

Friends and family aren’t always around to help. That’s why one woman started a business called Errands For Elders.

When the pandemic started, Kebra Sims started helping her grandfather with groceries and other errands, and she wondered what it was like for seniors who didn’t have anyone around. That’s what sparked the idea for her business.

“I just thought about how many other seniors in our community may not have family members, or have family members that live out of town, or are just not available to complete the task that they need at that time so I just wanted to be that person,” said Sims, the owner and founder of Errands For Elders.

Sims offers grocery shopping, department store shopping, mail and prescription pick-up and more to senior citizens. She doesn’t have anyone else working for her, so she’s out doing everything herself.

“I really like her. She’s on the ball with everything,” said Patricia Escott, a monthly customer. “She’ll take your list, and if she goes to the store and she can’t find what you want, she will give you a call on the phone and say they have this and this, but they don’t have what you put down. What would you like? So she’s on top of it all the time.”

Escott said she has a good support system around her with her daughters close by to help out frequently, but she says she thinks about seniors who might not have that support.

“Somebody that is in their home alone they really need that kind of help more than I would, but believe me, I need her,” said Escott.

Sims said her grandfather inspired her to start her business. She grew up watching him selflessly running errands for his family.

“He’s always stated how important it is to be there for someone in need, and those words have always stuck with me,” Sims said.

And the best part about Errands For Elders?

“Seeing their face being happy and knowing that they have someone that’s there for them to complete a task that they once were able to complete on their own,” said Sims.

Sims’ services cost $20 for the first hour and $5 every 15 minutes after that. If you are interested in contacting her to run errands for yourself or for a loved one, call Kebra Sims at 419-290-3988.

