Man who shot himself during standoff in Toledo extradited on Kentucky murder charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who officials say shot himself during a standoff with Toledo Police last month was extradited to Kentucky to face charges for allegedly killing two women there.

Police say John Tooson, 32, is facing two counts of murder, one count of wanton endangerment, and a charge for theft of a vehicle for allegedly killing sisters Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18 in Ashland, Kentucky on June 17. Police say he also endangered an infant at the scene.

Tooson was in Toledo the following day. Officials said he stole one of the victim’s cars after the shooting and fled to Toledo

TPD said he was armed when he barricaded himself in a house in the 400 block of Utah Street on June 18, initiating an hours-long standoff. Officials said Tooson left the house on Utah, re-entered, then walked out and shot himself.

He was taken to an area hospital for critical injuries but survived the incident.

Ashland police said Friday he was extradited to Kentucky where he is now being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. They said no other details will be released at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

